Ukrainian nuclear plant near fighting is cut off from power grid

Energoatom said in a statement that the cut-off mean two remaining reactors at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant were disconnected from the grid
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station. The plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond (AP/PA)
Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 16:25
Frank Jordans, Associated Press

Ukraine’s nuclear power operator has said the Zaporizhzhia plant has been cut off from the electricity grid for the first time after fires damaged the last remaining transmission line.

It was not clear if the plant had been reconnected to the grid.

The loss of power to the plant is a major concern since a disruption of electricity supply could knock out cooling systems that are essential for the safe operation of the reactors, and emergency diesel generators are sometimes unreliable.

Three other transmission lines were previous damaged due to fighting between Russian forces occupying the plant and Ukrainian troops.

Energoatom said it couldn’t immediately comment on the operation of automation and safety systems.

