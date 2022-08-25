Vladimir Putin orders Russia’s military to expand ranks by 137,000 from 2023

Vladimir Putin orders Russia’s military to expand ranks by 137,000 from 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country’s military to be boosted by 137,000 from 2023 Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP/PA)
Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 13:49
Associated Press reporters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to increase the size of the country’s armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s decree signed on Thursday did not explain whether the military will increase its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.

The Kremlin has said that only volunteer contract soldiers take part in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that it was considering a broad mobilisation.

