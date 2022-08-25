Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

A court in Pakistan has extended former premier Imran Khan’s protection from arrest through to the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader.

The court protected Mr Khan from arrest until September 1 over accusations that during a speech over the weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge.

The developments before the court relief for Mr Khan had raised fears of violent clashes between police and Mr Khan, who is leading mass rallies and seeking snap elections after being ousted.

The government says elections will be held as scheduled next year.

On Thursday, Mr Khan told reporters outside the court that he never threatened anyone.

He said the terrorism charges against him were politically motivated and that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government feared Mr Khan’s growing popularity.

“You are making fun of Pakistan,” Mr Khan said of Mr Sharif’s government.

Later, Mr Khan went to another court where a criminal case was registered against him this week on charges of defying a ban on staging rallies in the capital, Islamabad. He was protected from arrest in that case as well until September 7.

Earlier, Mr Khan’s lawyer requested the anti-terrorism court to protect Mr Khan from arrest. Babar Awan said the terrorism charges filed against Mr Khan were “an act of revenge”.

Arriving at court, Mr Khan was asked to walk toward the courtroom as ordinary suspects do.

Hundreds of Khan supporters gathered outside the court building, chanting slogans against Mr Sharif’s government. Demonstrators said Mr Khan is being politically victimised by Mr Sharif’s government.

Later, Mr Khan left the court for his home on the outskirts of Islamabad.

Mr Sharif replaced Mr Khan in April when he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Legal experts say Mr Khan could face from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence if he is found guilty by the court during the trial which has not started yet against him on the terrorism charges.

Thursday’s appearance of Mr Khan before an anti-terrorism tribunal amid tight security was the latest development in the saga between Pakistan’s government and Mr Khan, who has been holding mass rallies, seeking to return to power.

Mr Khan is also to appear before the Islamabad High Court on August 31 to face contempt proceedings on charges of threatening a judge. His conviction, in this case, will mean his disqualification from politics for life under Pakistani law. No convicted person can run for office.

It is the second time that Mr Khan — a former cricket star turned Islamist politician — faces contempt charges. After elections in 1993, he was summoned but pardoned by the Supreme Court after describing the conduct of the judiciary as “shameful” and saying it did not ensure free and fair elections.

Legal experts say Mr Khan has limited options and could avoid a conviction if he apologises for his remarks against Judge Zeba Chaudhry, when he told her to “get ready for it, we will also take action against you.”