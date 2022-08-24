Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again
First lady Jill Biden (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 18:38
Associated Press Reporter

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.

He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

President Joe Biden waves after returning to the White House in Washington on Wednesday (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Biden’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said the first lady “has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures”.

She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”

Jill Biden, 71, had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from Covid-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

More in this section

Technology stock SEC questions Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts
Election 2024 Biden Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan
Pakistan Floods Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan with more than 900 dead since mid-June
BidenPlace: International
South Africa Inflation Protests

South African workers march in capital against inflation

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices