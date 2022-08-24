Boris Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Mr Johnson’s visit came as Ukraine marked 31 years since its independence from Moscow’s rule
Boris Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day (Oli Scarff/PA)

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 14:49
David Hughes and Martina Bet, PA Political Staff

Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day.

The British prime minister, making what is likely to be his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends”.

Mr Johnson’s visit came as Ukraine marked 31 years since its independence from Moscow’s rule.

Mr Johnson will leave office on September 6, the day after either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak emerges as the victor in the Tory leadership contest.

Mr Johnson has formed a close bond with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his visit appears intended to demonstrate that the links between the two countries will continue once he has left No 10.

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all,” he said.

“That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”

Read More

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

More in this section

China Panda Twins Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival
Russia Ukraine War Explainer Biden announces nearly three billion dollars in new military aid for Ukraine
Japan Prime Minister COVID Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
#UkrainePlace: UK
<p>Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 (David Rawcliffe/PA)</p>

Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices