Thai court orders prime minister to be suspended from duties
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 08:56
Associated Press reporters

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office.

It was not immediately announced who would assume his duties as acting prime minister.

Under law, it would be Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is ranked first among several deputies. He is a close political ally of Mr Prayuth and part of the same military clique that staged the 2014 coup which initially brought him to power.

The court’s decision was announced in a statement after the news was leaked to Thai media.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha would lose his post immediately should Thailand’s Constitutional Court rule he has overstayed his legal term in office (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The court agreed unanimously that there was reason to consider the petition arguing he has exceeded his term limit.

By a vote of 5 to 4, the court members agreed to suspend Mr Prayuth from his duties, effective immediately, until it reaches a decision.

The court did not say when it will issue its decision on whether Mr Prayuth has breached the clause in the constitution on the eight-year limit.

If it rules that he has, he will lose his post immediately.

