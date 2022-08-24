Chinese province plans ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars

Chinese province plans ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars
Hainan island said it will become the first region in China to ban sales of petrol- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 07:13
Associated Press Reporter

Hainan island in the South China Sea has said it will become the first region in China to ban sales of petrol- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.

Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030 and electric vehicles promoted with tax breaks and by expanding the charging network, the Hainan provincial government said in a Carbon Peak Implementation Plan.

The announcement comes as China struggles through its hottest, driest summer in decades, which has wilted crops and shrunk rivers and reservoirs used for generating hydropower.

By 2030, the whole province will ban sales of fuelled vehicles

“By 2030, the whole province will ban sales of fuelled vehicles,” according to the plan.

A deputy Chinese industry minister said in September 2017 that Beijing was working on a plan to stop making and selling petrol- and diesel-powered cars, but the government has yet to release details.

Hainan aims to have electric vehicles account for 45% of its vehicles by 2030, the plan said. It said cities will develop “zero-emissions zones” where fossil fuel-powered vehicles will be banned.

The ruling Communist Party is promoting electric cars to help clean up China’s smog-choked cities and gain an early lead in a growing industry. China accounted for more than half of last year’s global electric car sales.

More in this section

Texas School Shooting Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief
Calais migrant crisis Eurotunnel passengers forced to leave train beneath English Channel
Ashley Dale death CCTV of driver released in hunt for killer who shot woman in Liverpool garden
ClimatePlace: International
Chinese province plans ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars

Tropical Storm Ma-on heads for south-eastern China

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices