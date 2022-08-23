Man, 21, charged with murder of cousin of Tyson Fury

The scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing incident (Eddie Garvey/PA)
Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 17:20
Helen William, PA

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Liam O’Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was arrested after Fury’s cousin Rico Burton, 31, was stabbed to death in Altrincham on Sunday.

Mr Burton, 31, died after being stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It prompted the sports star to post an impassioned plea to end knife crime on social media declaring that “this needs to stop”.

A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham (Peter Byrne/PA)

GMP said O’Prey has also been accused of assaulting a critically injured 17-year-old boy who received life-saving treatment from members of the public at the scene after the alleged incident.

The family of the teenage victim, who suffered some significant life-changing injuries, has thanked all those who helped to provide first aid that night, the police said.

This has allowed him to continue his recovery in hospital.

The teenager is in a stable condition.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending ongoing inquiries.

In his Instagram post Fury described knife crime as a “pandemic” and wrote “you don’t know how bad it is until 1 of your own!”

He added: “Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP Rico Burton may the lord God grant you a good place in heven. see you soon.”

Steve Egan, 60, chief coach at Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Academy where Mr Burton trained, said he was “devastated” by the news.

He told the PA news agency: “Rico was a lovely lad… (he) trained with us for five years, won two national titles, he was a fantastic boxer, a very relaxed and skilful boxer.

“He could (have) gone a long way in the professional boxing ranks, lovely lad, always smiling.

“One of the nicest lads you could meet.

“We are all devastated by this very sad news and really feel for all the family. RIP Rico Burton.”

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police speaks to the media at force headquarters following the incident (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police chief appeals to ‘criminal fraternity’ to help identify Liverpool girl’s killer

