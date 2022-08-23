Russia looking to step up strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, US officials say

Russia looking to step up strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, US officials say
Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv (AP)
Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 07:52
Aamer Madhani, AP

The US state department has issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

The US Embassy in Kyiv urged American citizens still in Ukraine to depart the country immediately.

“If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the state department said in its alert.

A man collects copper wires at a market which was destroyed after Russian bombardment in Nikopol (AP)

“If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.”

The state department issued the alert after the US intelligence community on Monday declassified a finding that determined that Russia would increasingly target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, according to an American official.

The new intelligence comes as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine hits the six-month mark on Wednesday, which also coincides with Ukraine’s independence day from Soviet Union rule.

US President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about concerns about shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south-eastern Ukraine, and called for the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit the power plant.

Ukrainian servicemen take a break during training with their tank unit in the Donetsk region (AP)

The US official said, however, that the intelligence finding is not specifically tied to concerns about Zaporizhzhia.

The Biden administration is battling to keep western allies – and Washington – focused on maintaining pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday the “single most important thing going on in the world right now is to beat the Russians in Ukraine”.

Speaking at a luncheon event in Scott County, Kentucky, Mr McConnell said the one fear he has is that the US and others will “all kind of lose interest” as the war drags on.

“We need to stick with them,” Mr McConnell said. “It’s important to us, and to the rest of the world, that they succeed.”

More in this section

South Korean link suspected over New Zealand suitcase bodies South Korean link suspected over New Zealand suitcase bodies
Merseyside Police Headquarters Murder investigation begins after nine-year-old girl fatally shot in Liverpool
Iraq Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills eight
RussiaPlace: International
Health workers wearing protective suits tend to to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo (AP)

DR of Congo reports new Ebola case linked to previous outbreak

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices