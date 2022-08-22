Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan

Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan
Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 05:24
Associated Press Reporter

Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in the country as he holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.

The terrorism charges come over a speech the 69-year-old gave in Islamabad in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge, alleging that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Mr Khan himself appeared to still be free and had not immediately addressed the police charge sheet being lodged against him. Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Mr Khan’s political party, published online videos showing supporters surrounding his home to potentially stop police from reaching it.

The 69-year-old was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote (KM Chaudary/AP)

Mr Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan. His opponents contend he was elected with help from the powerful military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

After his ouster in April in a no-confidence vote by the Pakistani parliament, Mr Khan alleged without providing evidence that the military took part in a US plot to oust him.

Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have all denied the claim. Mr Khan has also been carrying out a series of mass rallies trying to pressure Mr Sharif’s government.

On Sunday, the internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks said internet services in the country blocked access to YouTube after Mr Khan broadcast a live speech on the platform despite a ban issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

More in this section

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’
Stock Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder in Kent
G7 Summit Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19
KhanPlace: International
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recovers (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/AP)

Japan PM Fumio Kishida cancels overseas trips after testing positive to Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices