Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder in Kent

Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder in Kent

The Kent Police flag at police headquarters in Maidstone, Kent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 16:44
Genevieve Holl-Allen, PA

Four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Kent.

Police were called to a location on or near Avebury Avenue in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after a man in his twenties was stabbed.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene, but the man died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, south London, a 15-year-old girl, and two 16-year-old boys, all from Tonbridge, were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of murder, Kent Police said. 

A 47-year-old woman, also from Coulsdon, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in custody.

A teenage boy who was arrested shortly after the incident has since been released without charge.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We thank those who have come forward with information so far and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“It is crucial that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, just after midnight.

“The area where the victim was assaulted was close to Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties. If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don’t hesitate to call us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 19-0050.

Information can also be submitted by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Read More

Woman dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Liverpool garden

More in this section

G7 Summit Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19
Russia Ukraine War Frontline Babies Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies
Afghanistan Floods Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan
TonbridgePlace: UK
<p>Tyson Fury called on the UK government in a post on social media to impose stricter sentencing for knife crime. Picture: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices