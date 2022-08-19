Man arrested over suspected abduction and sexual assault of six-year-old girl in Manchester

Man arrested over suspected abduction and sexual assault of six-year-old girl in Manchester
A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl (Dave Thompson/PA)
Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 09:57
Ted Hennessey, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Greater Manchester.

Police believe the youngster was snatched in Warne Avenue, Droylsden, at around 4pm on Wednesday, before being led down a path towards a football field and allegedly assaulted.

She was reunited with her family a short time later and is receiving support from specialist officers.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday and is being questioned in custody by Greater Manchester Police.

Speaking in Warne Avenue on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “What I can say, he’s obviously grabbed a child, and what I would say to members of the public is that they need to be extra vigilant.

“A child was playing in this area and a chap who was hanging around has taken a child and thankfully within a few minutes we’ve got her back.

“Parents need to consider the circumstances of what I have mentioned and I would suggest they need to be extra vigilant with their children whilst we progress this as quickly as possible.”

More in this section

Torrential rain causes havoc in New Zealand, hundreds forced from homes Torrential rain causes havoc in New Zealand, hundreds forced from homes
London tube - stock Tube strike causing travel misery across London
Australia Indonesia Bali Bomber Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM
DroylsdenPlace: UKPlace: North West
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 21
  • 36
  • 42
  • 44
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices