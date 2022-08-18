Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18

A woman who has been central to R Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades has testified that the R&B singer had sex with her “hundreds” of times before she turned 18 years old, starting when she was just 15.

Jane — the pseudonym for the now 37-year-old woman at Kelly’s trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges — told jurors that in the late 1990s when she was 13, she asked the Grammy award-winning singer to be her godfather because she saw him as an inspiration and mentor.