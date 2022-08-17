Manhunt launched after girl, 7, is ‘abducted and taken into woods’ in Manchester

Manhunt launched after girl, 7, is ‘abducted and taken into woods’ in Manchester
A manhunt is underway after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 21:31
Nina Lloyd, PA

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.

The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.

She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.

Police want to speak to a man who abducted a seven-year-old girl and took her into woods on Wednesday afternoon in Droylsden, Manchester (GMP/PA)

Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.

Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.

The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.

In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe.

More in this section

Ryan Giggs court case Ryan Giggs breaks down in court describing night in cell as ‘worst experience’
Ryan Giggs court case Ryan Giggs ‘argued with girlfriend’ over ‘attractive’ TV sports presenter
Travel stock - Venice - Italy Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal
DroylsdenPlace: UKPlace: North West
A prison window (Ben Birchall/PA)

Payout for victims of judges who took kickbacks to send children to US prisons

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 21
  • 36
  • 42
  • 44
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices