Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal

Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal
The Grand Canal in Venice (John Walton/PA)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 16:49
Associated Press

Two surfers who sped down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorised boards on Wednesday have been identified and the boards confiscated, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted a video on social media showing two surfers heading down the waterway as the sun rose in the distance.

The mayor asked for help in apprehending what he called “two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city”, and promised dinner for anyone who identified them.

In a later post, he said their boards had been confiscated and that the two would soon be apprehended.

He did not specify what punishment they face, but the city has a long list of rules governing the behaviour of visitors.

Venice has long suffered over-tourism, and with it lapses in decorum by visitors.

The city fined two German travellers £830 in 2019 for making coffee on the 430-year-old Rialto Bridge.

Visitors also are prohibited from swimming in the canals and from eating on the steps of monuments.

From next year, day-trippers will have to pay a visitor’s tax to help offset the elevated costs of providing services in the canal city.

More in this section

Taiwan China Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills as tensions rise
Everton v Manchester United - Premier League - Goodison Park Cristiano Ronaldo given police caution after incident at Everton match
Ryan Giggs court case Ryan Giggs ‘called team meeting’ to tell family how to load dishwasher
VenicePlace: International
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Woman felt ‘out of control’ during encounter with Benjamin Mendy, court hears

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices