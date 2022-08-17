Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use

Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use
Trumpeters from the Royal Guard play during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony (Odd Andersen/AP)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 13:46
Associated Press

Thirty members of Norway’s prestigious royal guards unit will be discharged for using illegal drugs while on leave, the Norwegian armed forces said on Wednesday.

The military was tipped off about illegal drug use among conscripts during a private party this summer.

Five initially admitted taking drugs but 25 more eventually confessed they had done the same.

All 30 were members of the His Majesty the King’s Guard army unit, Norwegian broadcaster NRK and the VG newspaper said.

Armed forces spokesman Brage Steinson Wiik-Hansen told NRK the conscripts will now be discharged from the military.

No details were given on what kind of drugs they took. Norway made military service mandatory for men and women in 2015.

“All personnel in the armed forces have a duty to notify if they discover or become aware of dealing with illegal drugs among employees or conscripts,” Mr Steinson Wiik-Hansen told NRK.

The King’s Guard is tasked with protecting Norway’s royal family. Its members perform a changing of the guard outside the royal palace in Oslo every day, sporting a dark blue uniform with a plumed bowler hat.

The unit also performs for special occasions, including the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize.

More in this section

Kashmir Missing Soldier Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years
Hotel Stock - London Boy, 13, pleads guilty to burglaries at luxury London hotels and BBC TV centre
Spain Wildfires Ten injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire in Spain
RoyalGuardPlace: International
<p>Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>

Giggs enjoyed ‘rough’ sex life with ex who accuses him of assault, jury told

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices