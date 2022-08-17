Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years

Missing Indian soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years
Chandra Shekhar went missing 38 years ago (AP)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 13:40
Associated Press

The remains of an Indian army soldier have been found more than 38 years after he went missing on a glacier at the highest point along the heavily militarised contested border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier, high in the Karakoram range in disputed Kashmir’s Ladakh region, in May 1984, when they were hit by an avalanche, officials said.

The bodies of 13 soldiers were recovered, but five remained missing.

A team of soldiers on Monday found human remains at the glacier with an identity disc saying they belonged to Chandra Shekhar, one of the missing men, the Indian army said.

Indian army soldiers train at the Siachen base camp, in Indian Kashmir (Channi Anand/AP)

Shekhar was part of the first Indian army units to occupy the 47-mile glacier in 1984 amid pitched battles with soldiers from Pakistan, which also controls part of divided Kashmir.

Both nuclear-armed neighbours claim all of the region. The glacier, considered the world’s highest battlefield, was uninhabited before Indian troops moved there.

Since then, the two countries have deployed troops at elevations of up to 21,982 feet. They have fought intermittent skirmishes on the glacier, but more Indian and Pakistani troops have died from the gruelling conditions than from hostile fire.

In 2017, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in three avalanches. In 2012, an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 Pakistani soldiers.

Discussions between India and Pakistan on demilitarising the glacier have been unsuccessful.

Shekhar’s remains were being flown on Wednesday to his native village in northern Uttarakhand state following a funeral with full military honours, the army said.

More in this section

Hotel Stock - London Boy, 13, pleads guilty to burglaries at luxury London hotels and BBC TV centre
Spain Wildfires Ten injured while leaving stopped train near wildfire in Spain
Russia Ukraine War Ammunition explodes at depot in Crimea
soldierPlace: International
Norway Conscripts Drugs

Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices