Kenya’s deputy president Ruto declared election winner

Kenya’s deputy president Ruto declared election winner
Supporters of Kenyan deputy president William Ruto celebrate (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 16:42
Cara Anna, Associated Press

Deputy president William Ruto has been declared the winner of the close Kenyan presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga.

It is a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones.

But chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chairman and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced,” vice chairwoman Juliana Cherera said.

Supporters of William Ruto celebrate at his party headquarters in Nairobi (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

At the declaration venue, police tried to impose calm amid the shouting.

The sudden split in the commission came minutes after Mr Odinga’s chief agent said they could not verify the results and made allegations of “electoral offences” without giving details or evidence.

Mr Odinga did not go to the venue for the declaration.

Kenyans must now wait to see whether Mr Odinga will again go to court to contest the results of Tuesday’s peaceful election in a country crucial to regional stability.

This is likely to be the final attempt for the 77-year-old longtime opposition figure backed this time by former rival and outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta, who fell out with his deputy, Mr Ruto, years ago.

Mr Ruto, despite being sidelined by the president, had told voters that the election was between “hustlers” like him from modest backgrounds and the “dynasties” of Kenyatta and Odinga, whose fathers were Kenya’s first president and vice president.

Mr Odinga has sought the presidency for a quarter of a century.

Mr Ruto in his acceptance speech thanked Mr Odinga and emphasised an election that focused on issues and not ethnic divisions, saying that “gratitude goes to millions of Kenyans who refused to be boxed into tribal cocoons”.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing three
Ryan Giggs court case Giggs threatened to headbutt me next, his ex’s sister tells court
Armenia Explosion Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six
ElectionPlace: International
<p>Metropolitan Police stock.</p>

Man stabbed to death near London’s Oxford Street

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  • 3
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 35
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices