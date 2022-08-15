Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six

Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)
Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 13:46
Associated Press

The death toll in an explosion at a fireworks storage depot in Armenia’s capital has risen to six, officials said on Monday, as rescuers combed through wreckage hunting for victims.

A powerful blast tore through the depot at a popular market in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on Sunday, setting off a massive fire that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the city.

Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has climbed as rescuers search for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

Six people have been confirmed dead (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

Another 18 people remain missing and at least 61 people were injured.

The market, about a mile south of the city centre, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

There was no word on what caused the fireworks to ignite, but officials ruled out a terror attack.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan marks one year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

