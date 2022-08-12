Author Salman Rushdie attacked at NY event

The author's writing has previously resulted in death threats being sent to him.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at NY event

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event. Picture: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, file

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 16:14
PA

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked on Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Mr Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Mr Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Mr Rushdie’s death.

More to follow

