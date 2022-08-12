European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires

European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires
Firefighters tackling a wildfire near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, south-western France (SDIS 33 via AP)
Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 11:03
Associated Press reporters

Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a giant blaze ravaging pine forests in the south-west of the country.

The firefighters’ brigade from the Gironde region said the spread of the forest fire was limited overnight due to little wind but conditions for containing the blaze remained “unfavourable” due to hot, dry weather.

Firefighters tackle a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, south-western France (SDIS 33 via AP)

The fire in the Gironde region and neighbouring Landes has burned more than 74 square kilometres (29 square miles) since Tuesday and led to the evacuation of at least 10,000 people.

More than 360 firefighters and 100 specialised land vehicles were sent from Germany, Romania, Poland and Austria. They are joining over 1,000 French firefighters already on site. Greece sent two specialised Canadair aircraft.

Sweden deployed two firefighting Air Tractor planes to help battle separate wildfires in the Brittany region, in western France.

More in this section

South Korea Samsung South Korea to pardon Samsung heir following corruption scandal
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since pandemic New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since pandemic
Hawaii Wildfire Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island
wildfirePlace: International
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in South Korea (Jeon Heon-Kyun/AP/PA)

UN chief affirms support for denuclearised North Korea

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices