In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 22:51
PA

The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky.

The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year.

Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK.

A person plays with a ball as the Sturgeon supermoon rises over a hill in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Shard in London in front of the supermoon (Yui Mok/PA)

A plane is seen silhouetted against the supermoon in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The supermoon rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Sturgeon supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Earlier in the evening, a crowd of people enjoyed a spectacular sunset in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

More in this section

Capitol Riot White Supremacist Ex-police officer gets seven years in prison over Washington Capitol riot
Breonna Taylor Federal Charge Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Ryan Giggs court case Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tells court staged photo was to ‘take back control’
supermoonGalleryPlace: UK
<p>Merseyside Police was called at just after 5.30pm to Arkles Lane, Anfield, to a report of a man walking around shouting at people and carrying what was described as a machete.</p>

Suspected machete attacker arrested after people slashed near Liverpool stadium

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices