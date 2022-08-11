In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky.
The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year.
Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK.
The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky.
The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year.
Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK.
Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox
Your Irish Examiner delivered to your doorSubscribe today
Thursday, August 11, 2022 - 2:00 PM
Thursday, August 11, 2022 - 7:00 PM
Thursday, August 11, 2022 - 9:00 PM