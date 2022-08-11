Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34
At least 34 people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Guenzburg, two of them seriously (Stefan Puchner/dpa/AP/PA)
Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 16:46
Associated Press reporters

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.

One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

Rescue helicopters are seen in a field near the Legoland amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany where least 34 people were injured in an accident on a rollercoaster (Stefan Puchner/dpa/AP/PA)

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.

More in this section

Palestinians Israel Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48
Rachel Riley libel case Former Corbyn aide loses appeal over Rachel Riley Twitter row
Lebanon Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage
RollercoasterPlace: International
Latvia’s Parliament building in Riga (Alamy/PA)

Latvian Parliament calls Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices