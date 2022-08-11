Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church
Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives in the Paul VI hall for his the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, August10, 2022 (Andrew Medichini/AP/PA)
Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 11:53
Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church.

The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope.

The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community in the Torvaianica neighbourhood on Rome’s outskirts opened its doors to transgender people during the coronavirus pandemic.

No one should encounter injustice or be thrown away, everyone has dignity of being a child of God

Francis previously met some of them on April 27, June 22 and August 3, the newspaper said.

“No one should encounter injustice or be thrown away, everyone has dignity of being a child of God,” Sister Jeanningros told the paper.

Francis has earned praise from some members of the LGBTQ community for his outreach.

When asked in 2013 about a purportedly gay priest, he replied, “Who am I to judge?” He has met individually and in groups with transgender people over the course of his pontificate.

But he has strongly opposed “gender theory” and has not changed church teaching that holds that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered”.

In 2021, he allowed publication of a Vatican document asserting that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since “God cannot bless sin”.

Recently, Francis wrote a letter praising the initiative of a Jesuit-run ministry for LGBTQ Catholics, called Outreach.

And Francis praised a recent Outreach event at New York’s Jesuit-run Fordham University, and encouraged organisers “to keep working in the culture of encounter, which shortens the distances and enriches us with differences, in the same manner of Jesus, who made himself close to everyone”.

More in this section

Ryan Giggs court case Ryan Giggs' ex tells jury their relationship affected her career
Hungary Heat Photo Gallery In Pictures: How people in Budapest are keeping cool amidst heatwave
Climate Landfill Methane Satellite data finds landfills are methane ‘super emitters’
PopePlace: International
A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan. Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month (David Zalubowski/AP/PA)

Fuel price dips below four dollars in US for first time in five months

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices