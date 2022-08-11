Social media model Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of murder

Social media model Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of murder
Courtney Clenney has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Hawaii Police Department/AP)
Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 07:21
Associated Press reporters

Social media model Courtney Clenney has been arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of second degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The 26-year-old was held in Laupaheoheo, on the Big Island, by Hawaii County police and the US Marshals Service.

She is at the East Hawaii Detention Centre awaiting her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

A police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported Clenney, an OnlyFans model, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in April.

Her Miami defence lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the newspaper Clenney was in Hawaii while in rehab for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were co-operating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” he said.

“We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

