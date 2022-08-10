Former girlfriend denies bruising was caused by ‘rough sex’ with Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend has denied that bruising she claims was caused by the former footballer dragging her from a bed was the result of “rough sex”.

A jury at Manchester Crown Court was read text message exchanges about sex toys as Kate Greville was asked about an alleged incident in a Dubai hotel room in September 2017.

Ms Greville told a jury that Giggs bruised her arm when he pulled her naked from a hotel bed, on to the floor and across the lounge suite before he threw her belongings out into the corridor.

The court heard that Ms Greville said a friend in Dubai had noticed the bruise and she said it was caused by “rough sex”.

Chris Daw QC, defending, said: “You didn’t say anything about it being an assault.” Ms Greville said: “No, because I was embarrassed and I didn’t want to admit it.”

Mr Daw said: “It was a bruise caused by rough sex that the two of you enjoyed a lot.”

Ms Greville said: “That bruise was not caused by rough sex.”

A few days after the alleged Dubai incident in September 2017, Ms Greville messaged a photograph of herself to Giggs.

The message read: “Tan is coming along nicely. My sex bruise is coming along nicely too!!”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs at Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Mr Daw said: “The truth of it is you did from time to time get bruises from sex.”

Ms Greville said: “Not that I recall.”

Mr Daw read another exchange from September 2017 – after the alleged Dubai assault – in which Ms Greville wrote: “I want you so badly rough.”

Giggs replied: “Do you? I’m scared of hurting you.”

Ms Greville responded: “I want it to hurt a little. Not in a weird way. I just want you to shock and surprise me.”

Giggs said: “It’s a fine line.”

Ms Greville responded: “We will just have to have fun finding that line then.”

Giggs sent a photograph of a sex toy – a paddle – in an Agent Provocateur box.

Ms Greville asked: “What is that? Xx.”

Giggs replied: “You asked me to be a bit more assertive.”

Ms Greville said: “I’m intrigued. When are you using this?”

Giggs sent a photograph of a pair of handcuffs and wrote: “Just after you have used this.”

Ms Greville replied: “Amazing.”

Giggs responded: “They f****** are.”

Mr Daw read a message from Ms Greville in October 2017, three weeks after the alleged incident in Dubai, which said: “Good morning, babeeee. OMG this is amazing. Our sex is out of this world.”

Ms Greville denied a suggestion by Mr Daw that her account of the incident in Dubai was “completely manufactured”.

Mr Daw read to the jury a number of messages the pair exchanged in the days that followed.

One from Ms Greville read: “I love you my gorgeous man. I had the best time as always. Safe flight, baby. I love you so much.”

She told the jury on Wednesday: “I was in denial about actually what had happened.”

She agreed with Mr Daw there were “dozens” of “incredibly affectionate” messages between the pair during a five-day period after the alleged Dubai incident.

The barrister said: “Not once do you say anything in a single message about throwing you naked into a corridor.”

Ms Greville replied: “I would never write anything in a message because I wanted to forget that had happened.”

Mr Daw said: “I am going to suggest what you are saying is a complete pack of lies.”

Ms Greville said: “But it isn’t a pack of lies.”

