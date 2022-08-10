Dangerously thin whale stuck in River Seine for days lifted out by team of 80 rescuers

A starving beluga whale that was stuck in the River Seine in France since Friday has been lifted to safety following a huge rescue operation by 80 volunteers including fire crews, divers and vets, who worked for hours to free the 13-foot-long mammal.

Due to the current heatwave, the team waited until nightfall to move in and start their rescue operation. The rescue was a huge operation, as the whale weighs 800kg.

Authorities were also trying to avoid causing extreme distress to the animal as, to date, they said that the whale had a "fleeing behaviour vis-a-vis the boats" and did not respond to several attempts to guide it to safer waters.

The whale was brought to a refrigerated truck where a medical team assessed it, finding that it was dangerously thin with no digestive activity

The group Sea Shepherd France reported that the beluga was retrieved from the water after "hours of preparation and effort."

"The whole operation was an obstacle course that mobilized around 80 people. The first medical tests have been done and the Beluga will now take the road to Ouistreham," a spokesperson said.

This morning the group reported that the whale has been "brought into a refrigerated truck to be taken to the saltwater basin in Ouistreham. Initial medical evidence indiciates that this is a male who does not have infectious disease but has no digestive activity, which is why he is no longer feeding."

"Vets will try to stimulate digestion though the source of the problem is unknown for now.

"After a sleepless night the convoy is now getting ready to hit the road," they added.

The beluga whale is being transported more than 150km from the river to a saltwater basin that better suits its physiology, where it can receive medical attention and care.

Many options were considered as vets weighed up the best option for the whale before he was removed from the river. Despite the use of appetite stimulants, the Beluga was not feeding while stuck in the river. However, as he was very alert and energetic despite being so thin and in a generally deteriorated physical state, euthanasia was ruled out.

One sign that made the team providing care to the whale hopeful was that it responded to being given a cocktail of antibiotics and vitamins, and visibly "rubbed itself on the lock's wall and got rid of patches that had appeared on its back."

It is hoped that if the whale responds to care in the saltwater river basin, it could be eventually returned to the open sea.