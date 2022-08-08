Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Olivia Newton John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire.

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 20:43
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.

Ms Newton-John is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.

In a statement posted on social media, Olivia Newton-John’s widower John Easterling said: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Mr Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Newton-John’s foundation.

She is survived by her husband as well as her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

