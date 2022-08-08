Georgia man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime

Travis McMichael (Stephen B Morton/AP)
Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 16:16
Russ Bynum, Associated Press

The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old in a Georgia neighbourhood has been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Travis McMichael was sentenced by a US District Court judge in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Mr Arbery’s murder.

A mural of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick (Sarah Blake Morgan/AP)

McMichael was one of three defendants convicted in February of federal hate crime charges. His father, Greg McMichael, and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan had sentencing hearings scheduled later.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a pick-up truck to chase Mr Arbery, who was black, after he ran past their home on February 23, 2020.

Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded mobile phone video of McMichael blasting Mr Arbery with a shotgun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Mr Arbery was a burglar. Investigators determined he was unarmed and had committed no crimes.

