TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s partner reportedly arrested over alleged assault (Nick Ansell/PA)

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 04:45
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The partner of reality TV personality Lauren Goodger has reportedly been questioned by police over an alleged assault of the former The Only Way Is Essex star.

Charles Dury, 25, was arrested and taken into custody following an incident in Upminster in the early hours of Thursday, according to The Sun.

Goodger, 35, was reportedly taken to hospital with facial injuries and later interviewed by police officers before being released on bail.

Goodger joined ITV reality show TOWIE as one of its original cast members in 2010 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The incident comes shortly after the couple held a private funeral for their baby daughter Lorena, who died last month, The Sun reported.

Goodger revealed the news via Instagram, saying she “could not understand” the reason for the death and asking for the media to respect her family’s privacy.

She later told The Sun that the baby’s cause of death was still unclear.

Goodger joined ITV reality show TOWIE as one of its original cast members in 2010.

She and Dury also share daughter Larose, who was born in July 2021.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

