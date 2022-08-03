Indiana Republican politician Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Ms Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012
Indiana Republican politician Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
Jackie Walorski (Alamy/PA)
Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 21:54
Brian Slodysko, Associated Press

Republican US politician Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.

“Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon. Police said a car travelled left of the centre lane and collided head-on with an SUV Ms Walorski was riding in, killing the 58-year-ol and two others in the vehicle.

A 55-year-old woman driving the other car was also killed in the crash, police said.

Ms Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012.

She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Ms Walorski was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children.

She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

More in this section

Archie Battersbee court case Parents’ bid to postpone the withdrawal of Archie Battersbee’s life support refused by ECHR
Iraq Protests Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad
Newtown Shooting Infowars Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook Elementary School attack was ‘100% real’
WalorskiPlace: International
<p>Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin. Picture: Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool</p>

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says jurors in his defamation trial 'don't know what planet they're on'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices