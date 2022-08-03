Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy
Janet Yang (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 12:29
Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Producer Janet Yang has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group’s board of governors announced, making her the first Asian American to lead the film academy.

Yang, the 66-year-old producer of The Joy Luck Club and The People Vs Larry Flynt, becomes the fourth woman to lead the organisation behind the Oscars.

Elected by the academy’s 54-member board, Yang succeeds outgoing president David Rubin, the veteran casting director, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.

Along with academy chief executive Bill Kramer, the former Academy Museum director who was named to the post in June, Yang will be tasked with shepherding the academy through continued evolution in the film industry and with stabilising the Academy Awards, which in recent years have been beset by scandal and declining ratings.

She has been instrumental in launching and elevating several academy initiatives on membership recruitment, governance, and equity, diversity, and inclusion

The Queens-born Yang, a daughter of Chinese immigrants, has long been a significant figure in Hollywood’s Asian American community.

She has served on the academy’s board of governors since 2019 as one of three governors-at-large who were added following the #OscarsSoWhite scandal to help boost inclusion in the film academy.

Yang, an executive producer of the 2020 Oscar-nominated animated film Over The Moon, is just the second person of colour to be the academy’s president, following Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

She also co-chairs the academy’s Asian Affinity Group.

“Janet is a tremendously dedicated and strategic leader who has an incredible record of service at the academy,” Kramer said in a statement.

“She has been instrumental in launching and elevating several academy initiatives on membership recruitment, governance, and equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

After several years of declining ratings, March’s Oscars broadcast drew a larger audience than 2021’s show, but its 16.6 million viewers was still the second-smallest on record.

Will Smith issued a public apology to Chris Rock after slapping the comedian at the Oscars (Doug Peters/PA)

The event was marred by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage.

Smith has since resigned his academy membership and was banned from attending any academy event for the next decade.

More in this section

Taiwan Asia Pelosi China announces military exercises after Pelosi visit to Taiwan
Archie Battersbee court case Mother of Archie Battersbee: I will fight until the bitter end
Russia Ukraine War Ship with Ukrainian grain cleared to travel to Lebanon
OscarsDigitalPlace: International
Taiwan Asia Pelosi

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 30, 2022

  • 3
  • 7
  • 9
  • 15
  • 32
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices