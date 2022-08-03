Rebekah Vardy: I am probably suffering with PTSD after Wagatha Christie

Rebekah Vardy believes she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing the so-called “Wagatha Christie” legal battle against Coleen Rooney, adding she had been taken to hospital twice since the episode began.

The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was “falling apart” and she was exhausted “physically, emotionally and mentally”.

Last week a British High Court judge found a viral social media post by Rooney about Vardy was “substantially true”.

Speaking to The Sun, Vardy said she had been admitted to hospital twice to be treated for mental health issues since the original post in 2019.

“I was having serious panic attacks,” she said.

“I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally it was exhausting.

She added: “It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

“And since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

“I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time.”

Ms Vardy said some people “went the extra mile” to abuse her – even linking her with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and membership of the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.

She told The Sun: “The whole thing has been awful. At its worst, I was worried to be on my own, to leave the house. I was scared to be out in public places.

“Even the smallest things, like going shopping, were horrendous.”

She continued: “Everyone always says: ‘These people wouldn’t say things to your face’, but actually you do get the odd few that go that extra mile.

The abuse I was getting was insane. At the beginning it would be 100 messages a day.”

“I was linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, people suggesting I was a member of IS, stuff like that.

“It was as if I’d murdered someone.”

Vardy said her husband had advised her not to read the messages that were sent to her, but that she found them hard to ignore when the abuse was directed at her family.

“When you subject my children to such vicious and disgusting hatred, it does get my attention and it is hurtful,” she said.

Vardy said she had subsequently increased her personal protection to include a full-time security chief at her home in Leicestershire.