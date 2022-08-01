US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, reports claim

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in an address to the nation
Ayman al-Zawahri (BK Bangash/AP)
Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 22:48
Associated Press Reporter

A US airstrike has killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to reports.

Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm the al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaida target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in an address to the nation.

Latest

