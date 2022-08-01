Man who stormed US Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

Man who stormed US Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, right (Dana Verkouteren via AP)
Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 22:14
Michael Kunzelman, Associated Press

A Texas man convicted of storming the US Capitol with a handgun, helmet and body armour has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down”, according to a court filing.

Reffitt’s prison sentence — seven years and three months — is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant.

But it is less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist and said he wanted to physically remove and replace members of Congress.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the January 6, 2021 attack in Washington DC, in which supporters of then-president Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who presided over Reffitt’s jury trial, also sentenced him to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay 2,000 dollars in restitution.

Sentencing guidelines calculated by the judge called for a term of imprisonment ranging from seven years and three months to nine years.

Mr Friedrich rejected prosecutors’ contention that an “upward departure for terrorism” — leading to a far longer sentence — was warranted in Reffitt’s case. It was the first time that prosecutors have requested that sentencing enhancement for a January 6 case.

“He wanted to physically and literally remove Congress,” Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told the judge. “We do believe that he is a domestic terrorist.”

Mr Friedrich, however, questioned why Reffitt would merit the terrorism enhancement when many other rioters engaged in violence and made similarly disturbing threats.

The longest sentence before Reffitt’s was five years and three months, for two men who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers at the Capitol.

More in this section

Best value overseas destination Shops in Spain must keep doors shut and limit air conditioners to save energy
Kremlin bans more high-profile politicians and journalists from 'unfriendly countries' from entering Russia Kremlin bans more high-profile politicians and journalists from 'unfriendly countries' from entering Russia
Severe Weather Appalachia More rain hits Appalachian communities where 30 people died in flooding
capitolPlace: International
Biden Afghanistan

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, reports claim

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 30, 2022

  • 3
  • 7
  • 9
  • 15
  • 32
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices