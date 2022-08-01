Shops in Spain must keep doors shut and limit air conditioners to save energy

Shops in Spain must keep doors shut and limit air conditioners to save energy
EMBARGOED TO 0001 SATURDAY MAY 28 File photo dated 8/9/2008 of Platja Nova Icarie beach in Barcelona. Spain has topped a ranking of the best value overseas destinations for UK holidaymakers. The Mediterranean country’s mainland was given a 92% value rating by past visitors in a survey of more than 2,000 people commissioned by Post Office Travel Money. Issue date: Saturday May 28, 2022.
Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 21:23
Associated Press Reporter

Spanish offices, shops and hospitality venues will no longer be allowed to set their cooling systems below 27C in summer nor raise heating above 19C in the winter under a new set of energy-saving measures.

Shops will also be obliged to keep doors closed and heating systems must be checked more often to increase efficiency under the new measures, Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said.

The measures include switching off store window lights after 10pm. Street lighting will not be affected.

The government passed the bill as part of a bid to reduce the country’s gas consumption by 7% in line with the recent European Union energy agreements to limit dependency on Russian gas.

Ms Ribera said the measures would initially be maintained until November 2023.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the new package last week, saying: “You just need to walk into a shopping mall to realise that maybe the temperature is set too low.”

Spanish public institutions already operate similar energy-saving regulations.

The government says the measures will not only save energy but will also bring down bills for households and businesses.

Spain is one of the hottest European countries in summer. The country has already had two heat waves this year with temperatures often surpassing 40C for several days in a row.

Temperatures are forecast to soar again in the first weeks of August.

Latest

