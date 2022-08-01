Conjoined twins with fused brains successfully separated

Brazilian twins who were conjoined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of a London-based surgeon.

Bernardo and Arthur Lima, who were born with fused brains, underwent several surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with the direction of Great Ormond Street Hospital paediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani.

The three-year-old boys underwent seven operations, involving over 33 hours of operating time in the final two surgeries alone, and almost 100 medical staff.

Surgeons spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality before beginning the real procedures.

Their surgery was led by Mr Jeelani, alongside Gabriel Mufarrej, head of paediatric surgery at Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer.

'Remarkable achievement'

Mr Jeelani described the operation as a "remarkable achievement" by medics but added that the charity relies on public donations to keep its work going.

"The successful separation of Bernardo and Arthur is a remarkable achievement by the team in Rio and a fantastic example of why the work of Gemini Untwined is so valuable," said Mr Jeelani.

"Not only have we provided a new future for the boys and their family, we have equipped the local team with the capabilities and confidence to undertake such complex work successfully again in the future.

"It is through this process of teamwork and knowledge-sharing globally that we can hope to improve the outcome for all children and families that find themselves in this difficult position.

"This is only possible through generous donations from members of the public."

Dr Mufarrej said the hospital where he works had been caring for the boys for two and a half years, and their surgery will be "life-changing".

"Since the parents of the boys came from their home in the Roraima region to Rio to seek our help two and a half years ago, they had become part of our family here in the hospital," said Dr Mufarrej.

"We are delighted that the surgery went so well and the boys and their family have had such a life-changing outcome."

Their work was supported by Gemini Untwined, a charity founded by Mr Jaleeni to raise funds for siblings born joined at the head, called craniopagus twins.

Complex separation

Freeing Bernardo and Arthur from one another was one of the most complex separation processes ever completed, and many surgeons did not think it possible, according to the charity.

Since the twins are almost four years old, they are also the oldest craniopagus twins with a fused brain to have been separated.

The twins are recovering well in hospital, and will be supported with six months of rehabilitation, the charity has said.

According to Gemini figures, one in 60,000 births result in conjoined twins, and only 5% of these are craniopagus children.