Watch believed to be Hitler's sells for over €1m despite protests

A watch that is believed to have been owned by Adolf Hitler has sold for over €1 million at auction in the US, despite protests.

The Huber time piece has a swastika design, as well as the initials A H. It was purchased by an anonymous bidder.

The sale of the watch went ahead despite 34 Jewish leaders calling on the Maryland-based auction house, Alexander Historical Auctions, to halt it.

Auctioneers expected the watch to fetch over €3 million, however it fell short of their estimations.

It was sold off amongst other Nazi themed objects including toilet paper and a dog collar.

The auction house told media in Germany that its aim was to "preserve history".

In its catalogue description for the watch, the auctioneers said that it was gifted to Hitler as a birthday present in 1933, which was the same year that he was made chancellor of Germany.

This auction, whether unwittingly or not, is doing two things: one, giving succour to those who idealise what the Nazi party stood for. Two: Offering buyers the chance to titillate a guest or loved one with an item belonging to a genocidal murderer and his supporters

Jewish leaders have rejected the claim that the sale of the watch preserves history. They described it as "abhorrent".

"Whilst it is obvious that the lessons of history need to be learned - and legitimate Nazi artefacts do belong in museums or places of higher learning - the items that you are selling clearly do not," he added.

The watch was sold on the open market to the highest bidder.

Rabbi Margolin said that in selling the watch, the auction house chose to override the suffering of others "for financial gain".