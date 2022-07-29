Russian separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war

There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian authorities to the report
Russian separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war
The Azovstal steelworks (AP)
Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 09:25
AP Reporters

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the fighting for Mariupol have been killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured on Friday when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka.

The Ukrainian troops were taken prisoner after the fierce fighting for Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where they holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill for months.

There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian authorities to the report.

The Azov Regiment and other Ukrainian units defended the steel mill for nearly three months, clinging to its underground maze of tunnels.

They surrendered in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.

Scores of Ukrainian soldiers were then taken to prisons in Russian-controlled areas such as the Donetsk region, a breakaway area in eastern Ukraine which is run by Russia-backed separatist authorities.

More in this section

Death Penalty-Alabama Killer executed despite calls for clemency from victim’s family
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Fourteen - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks
US China Chinese leader warns Biden over Taiwan and calls for cooperation
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Europe Economy

Inflation in eurozone countries rises to record high of 8.9%

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

  • 2
  • 11
  • 33
  • 40
  • 44
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices