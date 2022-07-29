Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks
Nick Kyrgios (Adam Davy/PA)
Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 08:39
Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios’ court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks.

The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory (ACT) police in December.

Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 – next Tuesday.

But court officials said the case is now scheduled to be heard on August 23.

Kyrgios faces a court hearing on August 23, though he is not obliged to attend (AP)

Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

At Wimbledon, where Kyrgios lost in four sets in the final to Novak Djokovic, the Australian said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case.

Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith is now acting on Kyrgios’ behalf.

Mr Kukulies-Smith would also not confirm details of the charge, saying it would be inappropriate while the matter was before the courts.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play a tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, in mid-August before the US Open begins in New York on August 29.

