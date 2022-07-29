US offers 10 million dollar reward for Russian election interference information

The US state department has offered a reward of up to 10 million dollars (£8.2 million) for information about Russian interference in American elections.

The reward, offered by the department’s Rewards for Justice programme, seeks information about the troll farm the Internet Research Agency, as well as Yevgeniy Prigozhin – a wealthy businessman whose ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin earned him the nickname “Putin Chef” – and other entities involved in interfering in the 2016 US election, won by Republican Donald Trump.