In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Fireworks are set off as Duran Duran perform during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 23:00
PA

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony saw the Red Arrows and a huge raging bull kick off a carnival of colour in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Performances from Brummie musicians, 1980s new wavers Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, provided the soundtrack to an evening that had plenty of references to the host city.

The Red Arrows flypast goes over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla drove into the venue in a vintage Aston Martin as part of a convoy of 72 cars which formed a Union flag when viewed from above.

A giant puppet depicting Edwin Elgar takes centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)

Teams from around the Commonwealth paraded before the capacity crowd.

Ghana’s athletes enter the stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham band Duran Duran performed some of their hits at the close of the ceremony.

Duran Duran perform at the Alexander Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

More in this section

Conservative leadership bid Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings
New booklet to give voice to victims of crime Police launch murder investigation after young girl, 9, dies from suspected stabbing
Congress backs bill to aid US computer chip firms in bid to counter China Congress backs bill to aid US computer chip firms in bid to counter China
CommonwealthGalleryPlace: UK
(PA)

Prince Charles, Duran Duran and 30ft mechanical bull officially open Commonwealth Games

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

  • 2
  • 11
  • 33
  • 40
  • 44
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices