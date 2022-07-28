Star-studded Neighbours finale airs in Australia

Star-studded Neighbours finale airs in Australia
Fans during a screening of the final episode of Neighbours, at Federation Square in Melbourne (Diego Fedele/AAP via AP)
Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 16:22
Associated Press Reporter

A crowd of staunch fans braved wet winter weather in Melbourne to watch outdoors the star-studded finale of the Australian television soap Neighbours, which ran for 37 years.

Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce are among the celebrities who returned to fictional Ramsay Street to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

The programme was once a major hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain, but has fallen victim to waning ratings.

Fan Riya Patel arrived two hours before the broadcast started at 7.30pm local time on a big screen in Melbourne’s Federation Square to secure a bean bag in the front row, despite passing showers and a bracing temperature of 9C.

More than 100 fans attended, many wrapped in blankets.

Ms Patel began watching Neighbours after moving to Melbourne from India in 2018 and had since streamed episodes back to 2012. She said she would miss the nightly adventures of the Ramsay Street neighbours.

“Most definitely, I don’t know what I am going to do at 6.30pm. It’s just going to be an automatic thing to go in front of the TV,” Ms Patel said.

The show announced its cancellation in March following the loss of its main British broadcast partner, Channel 5.

Channel 5 will broadcast the final episode in Britain on Friday.

More in this section

Dollars US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter for its second straight drop
Azure seaboard of Mallorca with peopled beach, exciting sea, cloudless sky, mountains and a riot of greenery. Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach
Russia Griner Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner and Whelan
neighboursDigitalPlace: International
Russia Ukraine War

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

  • 2
  • 11
  • 33
  • 40
  • 44
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices