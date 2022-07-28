Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach

Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach
Spain’s Equality Ministry has launched a summer campaign (Alamy/PA)
Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 14:08
Associated Press Reporter

Spain’s government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don’t be.

The government’s Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign on Thursday encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.

A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colours in bathing costumes on a beach.

The slogan is, “Summer belongs to us, too.”

In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like.”

The head of the Women’s Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance.

“Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look,” Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe.

“That doesn’t only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces.”

Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made women’s rights one of its political banners.

The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions.

More in this section

Germany Wildfires Wildfire on German-Czech border threatens tourist area
Tropical Disease Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil
A Samsung shop sign logo. Samsung fined for misleading Australian phone ads
BodyDigitalPlace: International
Brittney Griner (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner and Whelan

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

  • 2
  • 11
  • 33
  • 40
  • 44
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices