Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and ends ‘strict isolation’

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and ends ‘strict isolation’
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 15:25
Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Joe Biden is ending his Covid-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday, the White House said.

Mr Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said the president has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever.

Dr O’Connor added that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Mr Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation”.

The president is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden later Wednesday.

Mr Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

More in this section

Turkmenistan Alabay Dogs Turkmenistan restricts export of local Alabay dog breed
Ivor Novello Awards 2022 Shakira faces tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors’ offer
Russia Griner US basketball star Brittney Griner tells Russian drug trial about interrogation
BidenPlace: International
Members of the People’s Liberation Front shout anti government slogans during a protest denouncing corruption and demanding a fresh parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves state of emergency

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices