Big pink diamond discovered in Angola

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola
A 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola (Lucapa Diamond Company via AP)
Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 13:25
Associated Press Reporter

A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.

Called the Lulo Rose, the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine’s owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, announced on its website.

The Lulo mine has already produced the two largest diamonds ever found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond.

The pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine, where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found, according to Lucapa, which is based in Australia.

This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining

The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam.

Angola’s mines make it one of the world’s top 10 producers of diamonds.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s minister of mineral resources, petroleum and gas said, according to the Lucapa website.

More in this section

Hope Solo Arrest Soccer Former US goalkeeper and RTÉ pundit Hope Solo pleads guilty to driving while impaired
Russia Ukraine War Risks and mined waters slow rush to extract grain from Ukraine
Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south
DiamondPlace: International
A member of the group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic Team at the Olympic Village in Munich on September 5 1972 (Kurt Strumpf/AP)

Germany to offer further compensation over 1972 Munich Olympics attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices