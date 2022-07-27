British hiker, 56, falls to her death in Dolomites

British hiker, 56, falls to her death in Dolomites
The woman died while hiking Catinaccio (Alamy/PA)
Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 10:50
PA Reporters

A British woman has fallen to her death while hiking in the Italian Dolomites.

The 56-year-old, who has not been named by police, was reportedly trekking with her husband when she slipped and plunged 100ft.

Local reports suggest the woman was on the popular hiking destination of Catinaccio when she fell on to the rocks below, at around 2pm on July 24.

The woman was hiking Catinaccio, background, when she fell to her death (Alamy/PA)

It came around a week after a 54-year-old hiker fell to his death nearby.

Earlier this month, an avalanche on the Dolomites killed nearly a dozen people when a huge chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on to hikers below.

The latest Dolomites death is the second confirmed tragedy involving Britons in Italy in the last week.

It follows the death of businessman Aran Chada, a 51-year-old sales director from Leicestershire, who is thought to have had a seizure when he leapt from a boat into Lake Garda to save his young son from drowning.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south
‘I have never seen anything like this’: Japanese city alarmed by monkey attacks ‘I have never seen anything like this’: Japanese city alarmed by monkey attacks
Germany Nord Stream Russia cuts gas through major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity
DolomitesPlace: UK
Grain fields backdropped by a power plant in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

Risks and mined waters slow rush to extract grain from Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices