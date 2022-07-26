US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding

US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding
Rep Glenn Thompson (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 19:10
Associated Press Reporter

A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages.

Glenn Thompson, a Republican who represents a large swath of conservative northern Pennsylvania, voted against the bill brought by Democrats to the floor of the US House.

The vote came amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision on abortion access could jeopardise other rights aside from access to abortion, including 2015’s Obergefell v Hodges decision, which established the rights of same-sex couples to marry nationwide.

The bill protecting the recognition passed 267-157 on July 19, with 47 Republicans — including three from Pennsylvania — joining every Democrat in backing it.

On Friday, Mr Thompson attended the same-sex wedding of his son.

“Congressman and Mrs Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Mr Thompson’s office said in a statement.

“The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

Mr Thompson’s press secretary also called the bill “nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores”.

The House bill would require the federal and state governments to recognise same-sex marriages, but would not stop a state from banning such marriages in the future.

In 2014, a federal judge struck down Pennsylvania’s same-sex marriage ban, and then-governor Tom Corbett declined to appeal it.

More in this section

Israel Ancient Coin Rare zodiac coin found off Israel’s coast
Poland Cats Invasive Species Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Segregated Unit-WWII Honor 102-year-old Second World War veteran from segregated mail unit honoured
SameSexPlace: International
<p>Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak (Dominic Lipinski/PA)</p>

Tory leadership debate halted after 'medical' incident in the studio

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices