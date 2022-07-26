Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
Rescuers remove debris following a Russian missile attack in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 10:45
Susie Blann, Associated Press

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast, the Ukrainian military said.

The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post.

In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said.

In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted.

(PA Graphics)

Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.

“The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever,” Kirill Stremousov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The developments came as Ukraine appeared to be preparing a counteroffensive in the south.

Russia previously attacked Odesa’s port at the weekend.

The British military said on Tuesday there was no indication that a Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles were at the site, as Moscow claimed.

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia sees Ukraine’s use of anti-ship missiles as “a key threat” that is limiting its Black Sea Fleet.

“This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa,” the MoD said.

“Russia will continue to prioritise efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability.”

It added that “Russia’s targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations”.

More in this section

Rugby Ball in front of goal posts. Australian rugby league club’s pride jersey sparks player boycott
India Spurious Liquor 28 people dead after drinking spiked alcohol in India
Canada-Shootings Two killed in overnight shootings in Canadian town
RussiaPlace: International
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

EU nears deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices