Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022 (Ringo HW Chiu/AP/PA)
Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 12:23
Associated Press reporters

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it was not an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park,” Capt Muniz said.

“As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims. We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall, four men and three women, were taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.

Peck Park is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

